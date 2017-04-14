Hero I-League Preview: Aizawl FC have eyes set on scoring full points against Churchill Brothers

Vasco: Title aspirant Aizawl FC will be looking to garner full points when they take on Churchill Brothers in their crucial round 16 match of the Hero I-League, at Tilak Stadium here tomorrow.

Aizawl FC's hopes of landing their maiden I-League title were dealt a blow by defending champions Bengaluru FC who struck deep in stoppage time through Marjan Jugovic to break Khalid Jamil's boys hearts.

With three rounds to go, Aizawl are now tied on 30 points each along with Mohun Bagan at the top and three points above East Bengal who are on third place.

Aizawl, who got relegated last year but got a chance to play this season after three goan clubs (Dempo SC, Salgaocar FC and Sporting Clube de Goa) pulled themselves out of the I- League, are in race for their maiden I-League title along with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil is optimistic that his team can will the title. "We are just three round away and tomorrow's match is crucial in our race for the title. We need to win to keep ourselves in race for the title.

"The boys have been positive and have come all along the way and now they need to keep themselves focus and win tomorrow's match before we play against Mohun Bagan at home next for the title clash," said Jamil.

"The last time we played against Churchill Brothers we won convincingly but after Derrick Pereira took over the reins they are a transformed side as they humbled Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before they drew their last two matches against Shillong Lajong and Mumbai. We need to put up collective performance and not feel the extra pressure of winning the title," stated Jamil.

Churchill Brothers, who have pulled themselves out of relegation, are placed sixth with 17 points from 15 matches and are now looking to finish among the top five.

The former Shivajians boss will look to stick with his top performers, especially Ansumana Kromah who has been in blistering form.

He will be partnered by Anthony Wolfe upfront who was among the scorers against the gaffer's former side. Adil Khan and Rowilson Rodrigues will look to helm the defence while Bektur Talgat will be charged with marshalling the midfield.

All eyes will obviously be on the find of the season so far - the nippy winger Chesterpoul Lyngdoh who has been giving full backs nightmares.