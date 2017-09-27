close
Hours after landing in Mumbai, Brazil start training for FIFA U-17 World Cup

The Brazilian squad arrived sans star player Vincious Junior, touted as the next big thing in the football world, as he is playing a match in Brazil tomorrow.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 00:15
PTI

Mumbai: The mesmerising Brazilian style of training was on display as the reigning South American champions began their preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, hours after landing in the city.

He will arrive Saturday and miss the practice games to be played ahead of the tournament team's media manager told reporters here.

The Brazil players trained in their own unique way as they formed a circle and left three players inside to take shots from the players outside to strengthen defence.

The magical touch of the feet was seen as the forwards dribbled past defenders when the players were divided into two teams for a short match.

The goal-keeper was gearing up for the big job ahead by taking fierce shots form a support staff member.

And finally the players were seen practicing penalty kicks, testing the skills of the goalies as the first training session concluded under lights.

"This World Cup is an opportunity to show our quality. The first game (against Spain) is our objective because it is South American champions versus European Champions, it will be a difficult (game)," Defender Matheus Stockl told reporters.

"We have to think game by game, if we reach the finals, we will think about it," he said.

Talking about Vinicious, Stockl said,"He has huge quality, he is an example for us."

Meanwhile, Gabriel Brazao said that he had played in the BRICS tournament held last year in Goa, where 14-15 players of the current squad had taken part.

"If we are here, it?s because we can handle this pressure. Just do your best and don?t think about pressure," the first choice goal keeper said when asked about playing for Brazil.

"The difference in the climate here is not different from Brazil. We had the experience playing in the BRICS cup. Good memories from here," he said.

He asserted that he does not feel pressure while defending the net.

"I am born to be a goalkeeper. I was bestowed this opportunity when I was a kid," he said.

FIFA U-17 World Cup

