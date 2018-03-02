I-League: Chennai City upset Minerva Punjab to weaken their title hopes

Minerva Punjab's I-League title hopes were derailed a little on Friday as they were beaten by Chennai City 2-1 at Coimbatore.

Michael Soosairaj (5th minute) and Aleksandar Rakic (60th minute) scored for Chennai, while Chencho Gyeltshen (26th minute) was on target for Minerva Punjab.

With this defeat, leaders Minerva have 32 points in 17 games, which means they will have to beat Churchill Brothers in their last game on March 8 to secure the title.

At the same time, they will hope second-placed NEROCA and third-placed East Bengal don't get the results they want from their matches.

NEROCA, with 31 points in 17 games, have one game in hand just like Minerva, which they will play on March 8 against East Bengal.

East Bengal, with 29 points from 16 matches, have two games in hand. They are playing Shillong Lajong on Monday before finishing off their campaign against NEROCA on Thursday.

East Bengal's arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan meanwhile have 27 points from 16 games and are currently fourth on the table.

Minerva Punjab's defeat on Friday has indeed opened up a wide range of possibilities in the league.