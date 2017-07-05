close
I-League committee refers foreigners' quota issue to AIFF

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 22:58
New Delhi: The I-League committee on Wednesday referred the foreign players` number issue, raised by five participating clubs, to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee.

According to a statement issued after the meeting held here, the final decision falls under the purview of the AIFF executive committee and whether there would be eight foreigners per team or not would be decided there.

Over the last few days, barring Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and Goan side Churchill Brothers, all clubs wrote letters to the AIFF requesting them to not increase the number of imports as it will be harmful for Indian football.

Earlier, it was proposed that like the Indian Super League (ISL) there would be eight foreigners in a squad with two Asian quota players and five in a playing XI with one Asian player.

DSK Shivajians had not given any opinion as on Tuesday, but all three North Eastern clubs -- I-League champions Aizawl FC, promoted Neroca FC and Shillong Lajong -- besides Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC had raised objections.

Besides the foreign players quota issue, it was also decided that the format and timing of the proposed Super Cup/Champions Cup be finalised after reviewing the calendar of the SAFF Championships to be held in Bangladesh in 2018, and further discussions with Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), organisers of ISL.

The committee also approved the allocation of funds to I-League clubs. A travel subsidy of Rs. 50 lakhs per club was agreed upon with a special subsidy of Rs. 20 lakhs per club.

A central marketing expenditure of Rs.1 crore will be borne by AIFF, subject to the clubs submitting their local marketing plan to the sport`s parent body before AIFF placing the central marketing expenditure to the finance committee.

The committee also deliberated on the proposal from various PSUs of conducting an Institutional/Corporate League for the PSUs and corporates, starting from 2017-18 season and unanimously agreed on the proposal to organise the league under the aegis of AIFF, subject to all expenses being borne by the participating teams.

A task force was formed to oversee operation, marketing and promotion of the I-League 2017-18. 

I-League, AIFF, India Football, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League, ISL

