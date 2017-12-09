I-League: Confident Mohun Bagan take on Churchill Brothers

Barasat: Mohun Bagan, fresh off their Kolkata derby win last weekend, face a tricky visit from Churchill Brothers at the Vidyasagar Krirangan (Barasat Stadium) in their third I-League game on Sunday.

After the morale-boosting 1-0 victory over arch-rivals East Bengal last Sunday, Sanjoy Sen`s side is confident to make the surge up the rankings table and this tie could not have come at a better time, that too at home.

"We are confident after out derby win but we are not over-confident. We have to stay grounded and go for all three points tomorrow. Churchill Brothers might have lost their opening game but that is a thing of the past. I am not reading into what has happened and it is a fresh start," Sen told reporters on the eve of the tie.

"All teams that visit us will be aiming for three points and Churchill Brothers will not be any different. We have to be cautious against them," star forward Sony Norde added.

Mohun Bagan will be relieved to hear that Yuta Kinowaki will be match fit after battling a bout of common cold, especially after his Kolkata derby heroics.

Striker Dipanda Dicka will be raring to go as his MRI scans did not show much damage from a knock he received in the same game. Azharuddin Mallick`s partaking still remains under a cloud of suspicion.

Mohun Bagan, who sit pretty on third place with four points in their kitty need a win to join table topper Minerva Punjab FC at the summit, However, the Goans will be playing only their second match of the campaign and are yet to open their account after losing 0-2 against Shillong Lajong away in the last round.

The spotlight will be on Ansumana Kromah, the current Mohun Bagan centre-forward who shone in parts in the derby and will be facing his former team. Israil Gurung and Uttam Rai will also be up against their old side, Mohun Bagan in Churchill colours.

"I know Mohun Bagan`s might since my playing days and know how big the club is. We have to be at our best and play for a result," said head coach Mykola Shevchenko who had playing stints with fellow Goan side Dempo SC as well as the Red Machines themselves in the early millennium.

The Ukrainian will be looking to continue with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Eric Nwaimo leading the line. Foreign recruits Peter Omoduemuke, his Nigerian compatriot Monday Osagie and Singaporean defender Precious Emuejeraye make up the spine of the team.