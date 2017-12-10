I-League: Minerva look to continue unbeaten run against Chennai City

Ludhiana: Minerva Punjab FC will aim to regain the top spot in the points table when they host Chennai City FC in an I-League tie at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Monday.

Minerva Punjab, who have emerged as the surprise team in the league so far, are going through a terrific run at the moment. They started their campaign with a 1-1 stalemate against Mohun Bagan before recording consecutive victories against Neroca FC and Indian Arrows.

They have grabbed seven points in three matches, the same as league leaders Mohun Bagan. But Minerva are placed second in the 10-team I-League table due to an inferior goal difference.

Chennai City, on the other hand, didn`t start their I-League campaign too well. They were beaten 3-0 by Indian Arrows in their first match and then managed to grab a point in a 1-1 draw against newcomers Gokulam FC.

Minerva head Coach Wangkhem Khogen Singh stated that the I-League is long and his team needs to maintain the momentum and should not take anything for granted.

"We are going for 3 points every game: Day in, Day out. We won`t pay loose football. We will follow the same philosophy and play according to our strength," he said.

Bhutanese sensation Chencho Gyeltshen, who has been the signing of the season so far for Minerva Punjab, said he is looking to add value to his team when asked about his approach towards Monday`s match.

"Yes, I am definitely looking to score tomorrow. More than that I love to contribute in terms of assists as well. If anybody is there in a better position than me then I will play the ball to him," he said.

Khogen Singh seemed reluctant when asked about the team`s formation and if any new player will get a chance.

"We are yet to decide on that. We have analysed Chennai City`s performance in last two games and will put a strong team against them," he told the media.

Chennai City head coach V. Soundararajan, who is coming into this match after 2 games, was asked whether the cold weather conditions in Punjab will affect his team or not.

"We aren`t worried too much about the weather. As soon as the players will come on the pitch, they will get warmed up so it doesn`t really bother us," he commented.

"Minerva Punjab have played really well, they are a strong team. We have analysed their strikers. Our team wasn`t settled in the first match against Indian Arrows. The team bonding was missing there but in the second game, we played well. We are here to get 3 points. We will go all out," he added.