I-League: Mohun Bagan blank Shillong Lajong 2-0 for first home win

Mohun Bagan have secured their first home win of the season to jump to top five of the table with 15 points from nine matches.

Mohun Bagan struck twice in the second-half to beat bottom-placed Shillong Lajong FC 2-0 in their I-League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in West Bengal on Sunday.

Yuta Kinowaki (47th) scored a screamer from a Lajong defensive lapse to break the deadlock after the changeover. Henry Kisekka sealed the issue at the hour mark as Mohun Bagan secured their first home win of the season to jump to top five of the table with 15 points from nine matches.

The Mariners now have back-to-back wins after going down to arch-rivals East Bengal 2-3.

Mohun Bagan defeated defending champions Minerva Punjab FC by a solitary goal in their previous fixture.

The Shillong outfit's goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa put up an outstanding effort under the bar as his side managed to keep a clean slate at half time.

In a 20th minute, the Shankarlal Chakraborty-coached home side had a brilliant build-up as Dipanda Dicka passed on to Henry who left it for Omar Elhusseiny. The Egyptian's powerful shot, however, was denied by Lachenpa who made the save with an outstanding dive to his left.

Abhishek Ambekar set up the goal from the left into no man's land as Aibanbha Dohling tried to clear it with a header.

But a drop ball went straight to the Kinowaki who curled into the net to give the 14000-odd crowd some reason to cheer.

Minutes later, Shillong Lajong got a fine opportunity to equalise but Sankar Roy pulled off a superb save in Mohun Bagan goal to deny Samuel Kynshi.

Kisekka doubled his team's tally with a strike from close as the Shillong outfit suffered their seventh defeat from nine matches.

