हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
I-League

I-League: Neroca-Aizawl share spoils in second Northeastern Derby

Aizawl FC will now play host to defending champions Minerva Punjab FC on November 10 while Neroca will travel to Srinagar to lock horns with Real Kashmir FC on the next day. 

I-League: Neroca-Aizawl share spoils in second Northeastern Derby
Image Credits: Twitter/@ILeagueOfficial

Hosts Neroca FC on Wednesday held former champions Aizawl FC to a goalless draw in the second northeastern derby of the ongoing I-League, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, on Wednesday.

In the beginning, Neroca were the more cautious side defending the ball while Aizawl took advantage and pressed hard for an goal early.

Maintaining the momentum, Aizawl earned six corners in the first 30 minutes of the game but could not capitalize on their chances.

On the other hand, hosts Aizawl were slightly ahead in terms of exchanges, but a goal eluded them throughout the 90 minutes.Defender Kareem Nurain of Aizawl had two close shaves through two free kicks.

In the 23rd minute, Aizawl`s third corner saw Neroca defender Sebastian making a mess of his attempted clearance and the ball fell to Alfred Jaryan whose powerful volley from just outside the keeper`s area was well saved by Boerchio under the woodworks.

Neroca then sprung to life at the beginning of the second half with Malem missing a couple of opportunities within the first four minutes.

A couple of more chances were squandered by Felix and Aryn Williams for the visitors before Jerry in the 54th minute, found himself free inside the box, but his shot was gathered by Gurpreet. Aizawl staged a comeback into the game after Zikahi Dodoz replaced Lalrinfela.

However, the home team`s striker Ansumanah Kromah was guilty of being caught off-side, in four instances. Gift Raikhan then brought on David Lalrinmuana with 10 minutes left in an attempt to break the deadlock.

David, who had scored from a brilliant free-kick in the Mohun Bagan clash to salvage a point for his team, did get a couple of opportunities.

The second half saw more end-to-end football and was clearly more entertaining but both Gurpreet under the Aizawl woodworks and the Neroca goalkeeper Maouro Boerchio managed to ensure their first clean sheets of the I-League campaign.

Aizawl FC will now play host to defending champions Minerva Punjab FC on November 10 while Neroca will travel to Srinagar to lock horns with Real Kashmir FC the next day. 

Tags:
I-LeagueNeroca FCAizawl FCMinerva Punjab FC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close