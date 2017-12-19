I-League: Neroca FC hold Mohun Bagan to 0-0 draw

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan were held to a 0-0 draw by an impressive Neroca FC in a fifth round I-League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Tuesday.

The best chance of the game fell to Mohun Bagan`s Shilton Dsilva who latched on to a loose ball after Neroca goalkeeper Varney K. Kallon blocked Sony Norde`s initial shot to put his effort wide.

Neroca played exceptionally well with their fleet-footed footballers giving the home team a harrowing time.

The result saw Sanjoy Sen`s Mohun Bagan move to nine points from five matches while Neroca are on seven points from four outings.

Norde and Ansumana Kromah were drafted back in the playing XI after missing out in the last match where Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw by Shillong Lajong FC.

For Neroca, coach Gift Raikhan replaced Ningthoujam Pritam Singh with Kyrgyzstan`s Akhlidin Israilov from their team in the last game which they prevailed 2-1 over Chennai City FC.

The Manipur-based side were very impressive in the first period and could count themselves unlucky having not taken the lead.

They kept the Mohun Bagan defence on tenterhooks and despite fit-again Norde`s constant probing at the other end, it was Shilton Paul who was the busier of the two goalkeepers.

Israilov first volleyed over in the 22nd minute as Neroca displayed wonderful passing football, using the flanks to bomb forward.

At halftime, both teams were locked goalless but Neroca looked the far better side.

Post the break, Norde thought he had given the green and maroons the lead when the Haitian star forward turned in Kromah`s pass but the referee waved for offside cutting short his celebrations.

Kromah was once again in the clear minutes later but a timely tackle by the experienced Saran Singh inside the box averted the danger.

They got a few more chances towards the end of the match but they just could not find the back of the net.