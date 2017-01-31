I-League PREVIEW: Aizawl up against DSK Shivajians, Minerva face Churchill Brothers

Aizawl: Aizawl FC will look to stay close to I-League`s top two clubs, Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, when they host DSK Shivajians in a sixth round football match here on Tuesday.

Third-placed Aizawl have 10 points from five matches, three behind leaders East Bengal and second-placed Mohun Bagan. East Bengal are on top due to their superior goal difference.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament. DSK Shivajians are seventh in the standings with five points from five matches, four places behind Aizawl.

DSK Shivajians come into the match on the back of a three-match unbeaten turn, having held the mighty Mohun Bagan to a creditable 0-0 draw in their last game on January 24. Aizawl lost their last match 0-2 away against Chennai City FC.

Aizawl coach Khalid Jamil is aware of the importance of a win in home matches.

"Tomorrow`s match is an important one, and I cannot predict a win but we will try our best," he said, while refusing to divulge his starting line-up.

DSK Shivajians coach Dave Rogers said his side will try to build on their impressive performances in recent games.

"We expect a tough game because every game is a tough one in the I-League. It`s great to be in Aizawl, it`s a fantastic place to play football. We have a lot of Mizo boys who have come up through the academy ranks and have stepped into the first team," he said.

"They are performing well and it`s great for them to be back here. We are prepared and ready for another tough game, a game that we feel can go and enjoy."

In spite of their current position in the table, Rogers praised his boys, "I am proud of my players, and the progress they have been making this season."

In Ludhiana, home side Minerva Punjab FC will play against Goa`s Churchill Brothers at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday.