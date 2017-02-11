I-League: Shivajians ends Lajong's winning streak
Shillong Lajong was on a 4 game winning spree
Shillong: Pune-based football club DSK Shivajians snapped Shillong Lajong's four-game winning spree with a 2-1 win in their I-League tie here on Saturday.
India winger Sanju Pradhan (16th minute) and Irish defender Shane McFaul (44th) scored for the visitors while Dipanda Dicka netted for Lajong in the 33rd minute.
The win helped Shivajians notch up nine points from eight matches. They are currently at the sixth spot in the 10-team table.
Lajong are at the fourth spot with 12 points from eight matches.
The visitors started strongly and Holicharan Narzary warmed Lajong goalkeeper Vishal Kaith`s gloves early on with an attempt from outside the box that lacked sting.
In the ninth minute, a dipping right-footer from Lajong defender Samuel Shadap was turned away by an alert Subrata Paul in the DSK goal.
But against the run of play, the visitors took the lead when Shadap`s half hearted clearance was prodded in by a lurking Pradhan from close range.
Seventeen minutes later, DSK levelled proceedings as Dipanda Dicka stretched his rich scoring form to seven goals -- highest in the league -- after Isaac Vanmalsawma floated in a perfectly weighed corner for first Nim Dorjee Tamang to hit on the volley and then Dicka picking up the rebound to bulge the net.
The visitors though, regained the advantage before the break. Home goalkeeper Vishal Kaith spilled a regulation collection from a flag kick which McFaul turned in.
In the second half, it was all about veteran shot stopper Paul who made three world class saves to keep Konsham Singh, Yuta Kinowaki and Bipin Rai at bay.
DSK got a chance to extend their lead but Kaith narrowed the angle to thwart Pradhan who was one on one with the tall custodian.
