I-League: Spirited Neroca hold East Bengal

Nedo Turkovic struck a late equaliser as Neroca FC held formidable East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought I-League clash here on Saturday.

IANS| Updated: Dec 30, 2017, 18:22 PM IST
Action image from the match between Neroca FC and East Bengal (Photo: I-League)

Imphal: Nedo Turkovic struck a late equaliser as Neroca FC held formidable East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought I-League clash here on Saturday.

Turkovic scored in the 89th minute to rescue a point for the hosts after Yusa Katsumi (13th) had given East Bengal an early lead.

East Bengal are now at the top of the I-League table with 14 points from seven matches, one point ahead of second-placed Minerva Punjab FC.

Neroca took the third position with 11 points from six matches, pushing Mohun Bagan and Shillong Lajong FC - who have 10 points each - to joint fourth.

