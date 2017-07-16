close
I want to play play Champions League football next season, says Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez has a year left on his Arsenal contract but his future has been up in the air since the London club failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 10:38
I want to play play Champions League football next season, says Alexis Sanchez
Reuters

Santiago: Alexis Sanchez has said he wants to play Champions League football next season, offering his strongest hint yet that he would like to leave Arsenal.

"I want to play in the Champions (League)," Sanchez told reporters in his native Chile at a charity match in his home town of Tocopilla.

"But the decision isn`t up to me," he added. "I need to wait on Arsenal."

Sanchez has a year left on his Arsenal contract but his future has been up in the air since the London club failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

The former Barcelona forward has been linked with moves to Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, among other clubs, and his comments will only increase speculation he is set to leave London.

