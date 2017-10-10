I was jumping when Jeakson Singh scored the goal, says Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru: It's a rarity when a senior national team captain is glue to the television set in his hotel room watching 16 year olds play but that's what India U-17 team has done, made Sunil Chhetri one of their biggest fan.

A day after Jeakson Singh scored the epic goal -- first by an Indian, Chhetri, who is getting ready for the AFC CUP qualifier against macau could not stop raving about it.

"I was jumping, man! We all were jumping! We had as many as three to four chances, and one of the shots (Rahul K) hit the bar. I was so happy for that goal (scored by Jeakson)," Chhetri told reporters here.

Chhetri and senior team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been keenly following the progress of the U-17 team and airing their views through social media and columns.