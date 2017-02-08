I would like to be the president of Real Madrid someday: Rafael Nadal
Real Madrid currently top the La Liga table after an excellent start to Zinedine Zidane's first full campaign in charge of the club.
New Delhi: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever, is also a huge football fan. Rafa, who recently suffered a heartbreaking loss to old nemesis Roger Federer in Australian Open final, has revealed that he plans to be the president of Real Madrid someday.
The 14-time Grand Slam champion also said that the club won't need him as they already have a great president in Florentino Perez.
'Of course I'd like to be Real Madrid president,' Nadal told Marca. 'You never know what'll happen in the future.
'Anyhow, we have a great president now and I don't think Real Madrid will need me.'
Real Madrid currently top the La Liga table after an excellent start to Zinedine Zidane's first full campaign in charge of the club.
They are a point clear of rivals Barcelona, who reached the Copa del Rey final on Tuesday, and have two games in-hand.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR