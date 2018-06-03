हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Iceland's party spoiled as Norway grab late friendly win

Former coach Lars Lagerback spoiled Iceland's pre-World Cup party in Reykjavik by steering his Norway side to a 3-2 victory thanks to late goals from Joshua King and Alexander Soerloth in a friendly on Saturday.

Set to become the smallest nation ever to compete at the World Cup when they make their debut in Russia, Iceland went behind in the 15th minute but Alfred Finnbogason put them back level with penalty on the half-hour mark.

There was a huge outpouring of joy when injury-plagued midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson demonstrated his class with a superb lob to put Iceland in front, and the home side looked to be coasting to a confidence-boosting win.

But Lagerback, who led Iceland to the finals of the 2016 European Championship in France, had the last laugh as King scored a simple tap-in before setting up Soerloth for the winner five minutes from time. 

