Iker Casillas behind anti-David de Gea campaign, hints Jose Mourinho

Escalating his war of words with Iker Casillas, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that the former Real Madrid goalkeeper is running a campaign to remove David de Gea from the Spanish football team.

Recently, United goalkeeper de Gea invited a flurry of criticism for Tin Jedvaj’s late winner during the national team's disappointing 2-3 defeat at the hands of Croatia in the Nations League, something which cost them a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Three days later, the 28-year-old was benched and replaced by Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga for Spain's 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

However, with Cassilas being linked with a possible return to international duty, Mourinho believes that the growing calls for the United player to be thrown out of the Spanish side in the local media are being perpetrated by the FC Porto goalkeeper in order to force his way back into the team.

"Why (is there) criticism in Spain? Do you know? I know. It is because there is somebody very powerful that is thinking about 'jumping' again but I think it's very difficult to jump when you have the best goalkeeper in the world in front of you," the United manager said while addressing a press conference.

Without mentioning the name, Mourinho hinted that Casillas has been using his media contacts to pile pressure on De Gea.

"No, not on the manager.I know him very well, the manager. But (on the media), yes," he said.

Mourinho and Casillas have been taking a dig at each other ever since the duo experienced a cold relationship during the Portuguese manager's three years in charge at Real Madrid.