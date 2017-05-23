I'm ready to go, reveals Antoine Griezmann; boosts potential transfer hopes for Manchester United, Real Madrid

New Delhi: And the curtains unveil! Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has finally come forth to say that he is all set to leave the club as he desires to add more trophies to his footballing resume.

The French international has long been Manchester United's top priority in the transfer window with the Old Trafford management ready to shell out the hefty price that landed Griezmann in the Spanish club. Apart from the Red Devils, Madrid neighbouring club and current La Liga champions Real Madrid has also set their eyes on the 26-year-old.

His words about leaving the Red and the Whites raised ample questions about whether he desires to make a move to Old Trafford, but he clarified that chances are "six out of 10." Such were the words spoken to French TV on Monday.

In an interview to L'Equipe, Antoine continued on saying, "It may be England, which is in fashion, Germany, China or the United States, I'm ready to go."

He further added, We [Atletico] finished third in La Liga. It was the objective of the club, but we, the players, want more. We've reached a final and a semi-final in the Champions League; we're close, but we lack something. I'll see what the club do. It will depend on the transfers."

"My family, know that I love football to win trophies. And winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future."

Well, for Manchester United, they now seem to have one more reason to win the Europa League final tomorrow against Ajax.