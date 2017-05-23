close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

I'm ready to go, reveals Antoine Griezmann; boosts potential transfer hopes for Manchester United, Real Madrid

His words about leaving the Red and the Whites raised ample questions about whether he desires to make a move to Old Trafford, but he clarified that chances are "six out of 10." Such were the words spoken to French TV on Monday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 21:11
I&#039;m ready to go, reveals Antoine Griezmann; boosts potential transfer hopes for Manchester United, Real Madrid

New Delhi: And the curtains unveil! Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has finally come forth to say that he is all set to leave the club as he desires to add more trophies to his footballing resume.

The French international has long been Manchester United's top priority in the transfer window with the Old Trafford management ready to shell out the hefty price that landed Griezmann in the Spanish club. Apart from the Red Devils, Madrid neighbouring club and current La Liga champions Real Madrid has also set their eyes on the 26-year-old.

His words about leaving the Red and the Whites raised ample questions about whether he desires to make a move to Old Trafford, but he clarified that chances are "six out of 10." Such were the words spoken to French TV on Monday.

In an interview to L'Equipe, Antoine continued on saying, "It may be England, which is in fashion, Germany, China or the United States, I'm ready to go."

He further added, We [Atletico] finished third in La Liga. It was the objective of the club, but we, the players, want more. We've reached a final and a semi-final in the Champions League; we're close, but we lack something. I'll see what the club do. It will depend on the transfers."

"My family, know that I love football to win trophies. And winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future."

Well, for Manchester United, they now seem to have one more reason to win the Europa League final tomorrow against Ajax.  

TAGS

La LigaAntoine GriezmannReal MadridManchester UnitedFootball NewsTransfer windowsports news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Proud to be representing India at WWE universe, says World Championship winner Jinder Mahal
Other Sports

Proud to be representing India at WWE universe, says World...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: A chance for Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav to shine on world stage
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: A chance for Jasprit Bumrah, Har...

Petra Kvitova ready for Wimbledon, but undecided on French Open
Tennis

Petra Kvitova ready for Wimbledon, but undecided on French...

IPL 2017: David Warner to lead Ricky Ponting&#039;s Team of the Season; Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa also in
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: David Warner to lead Ricky Ponting's Team of...

2003 World Cup final could have been different if T20 was around then, believes Sachin Tendulkar
cricket

2003 World Cup final could have been different if T20 was a...

Sudirman Cup: India stun former champions Indonesia 4-1 to stay afloat for knockout berth
Badminton

Sudirman Cup: India stun former champions Indonesia 4-1 to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video