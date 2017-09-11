close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Improved Tottenham Hotspur ready for Premier League challenge: Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete for the Premier League title after putting the finishing touches to their squad late in the transfer window, striker Harry Kane has said.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 14:23
Improved Tottenham Hotspur ready for Premier League challenge: Harry Kane
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete for the Premier League title after putting the finishing touches to their squad late in the transfer window, striker Harry Kane has said.

Mauricio Pochettino`s Spurs were back firing all cylinders during their 3-0 victory at Everton on Saturday after dropping five of their first six points at their temporary Wembley home.

With Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente arriving in the final days of the window, Kane believes they finally have the squad to go one better after finishing behind champions Chelsea last season.

"People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this," Kane, who scored on either side of Christian Eriksen`s striker at Goodison Park, told reporters.

"We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad.

"We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title."

Kane wants Spurs to deliver a statement of intent by securing qualification from a tough Champions League group this season.

Spurs, who were dumped out of the group stage last season, are drawn alongside holders Real Madrid, Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia and Borussia Dortmund, who visit Wembley on Wednesday.

"We`ve got to test ourselves against the best if we want to be one of the top teams in Europe. You`ve got to see where you are, and all the lads are looking forward to it," he added.

"We didn`t do great last year, so if we can get through this group, it will be a big statement for the club, considering Real Madrid and Dortmund are two of the biggest teams in Europe."

TAGS

Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueHarry KaneFootball NewsEPL

From Zee News

Board President&#039;s XI vs Australia, Preview: Visitors face rookies in tour opener
cricket

Board President's XI vs Australia, Preview: Visitors f...

&#039;RCB boys get quota for Indian team&#039;, Twitter mocks ODI team selection against Australia
cricket

'RCB boys get quota for Indian team', Twitter moc...

Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi throws epic tantrum after umpire denies appeal during CPL 2017 final
cricket

Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi throws epic tantrum after umpire deni...

Ravindra Jadeja posts cryptic tweet post IND-AUS series snub, deletes it later
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja posts cryptic tweet post IND-AUS series snu...

Keeping Virat Kohli quiet will be Australia&#039;s biggest challenge: Steve Smith
cricket

Keeping Virat Kohli quiet will be Australia's biggest...

Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time in IST, venue, squads
cricket

Pakistan vs World XI, 1st T20I: Live streaming, TV listing,...

Watch: Guy proposes girlfriend on live TV as James Anderson bags 500th Test wicket
cricket

Watch: Guy proposes girlfriend on live TV as James Anderson...

Mohammad Amir likely to miss T20 series against World XI
cricket

Mohammad Amir likely to miss T20 series against World XI

India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and time in IST
cricket

India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video