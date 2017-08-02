close
India eye hosting English Premier League teams during off-season

Sports secretary Injeti Srinivas recently visited the UK to explore the opportunities of bringing EPL teams to India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:00
New Delhi: In what may come as a piece of super exciting news for football fans in the country, India are eyeing hosting English Premier League teams on their soil in future.

The move is being eyed to make the best use of the football infrastructure in India that is getting ready to be in top shape for the upcoming under-17 World Cup that will be hosted on Indian shores in October.

Sports secretary Injeti Srinivas recently visited the UK to explore the opportunities of bringing EPL teams to India.

Talking to the Indian Express, Srinivas was quoted to be saying, “A number of states have shown keen interest in hosting Premier League matches”.

He further said, “It’s very much on the cards. The ministry will not be involved in conducting the matches, but we will encourage it.”

He also added, “India has a huge fan base, so this opportunity can be used to promote the sport further. Also, because of the under-17 World Cup, our stadiums and training facilities have improved. So we can put them to good use.”

EPL teams are much-sought after all over the world and getting them to India, if and when it does happen, will be no mean feat.

