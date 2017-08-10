 
India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19

The Tri-nation Football series is part of the National Team's preparatory process for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifying away match against Macau which is scheduled for September 5.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 22:46
India face Mauritius in Tri-nation Series on August 19
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Indian football team will clash with Mauritius on August 19 in the Hero Tri-nation Series at the Mumbai Football Arena.

In their second match of the tournament, India will play against St. Kitts & Nevis on August 24.

The Tri-nation Football series is part of the National Team's preparatory process for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifying away match against Macau which is scheduled for September 5.

Thanking WIFA and MDFA for their cooperation, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said the "sporting culture" of Mumbai makes it stand out amongst others.

"We are overwhelmed by the eagerness of the authorities in Mumbai to host the three International matches in Mumbai. Mumbai has been the venue for the National Team since September 2016 when we hosted Puerto Rico," he said.

India are currently ranked 97 as per August 2017 FIFA Rankings. Indian Football and the National Team have been on the upsurge with a string of good results leading to a climb of 77 places in FIFA Rankings over the last two years.

The Team has now won 13 of their 15 International matches having won their last 8 fixtures (including the unofficial match against Bhutan).

Fixtures:

August 19: India vs Mauritius

August 22: St Kitts & Nevis vs Mauritius

August 24: India vs St. Kitts & Nevis.

TAGS

India FootballMauritiusTri-Nation SeriesMumbai Football ArenaSt. Kitts & NevisAFC Asian CupFootball News

