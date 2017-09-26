close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India U-17 football coach De Matos tags team as inexperienced

"I can give example -- Portuguese players, Spanish players, German players, Brazil players start playing at the age of 6 and come here with 10-11 years experience and this is our big problem," the 63-year-old added.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 23:47
India U-17 football coach De Matos tags team as inexperienced
PTI

 New Delhi: India Under-17 football team head coach Luís Norton de Matos on Tuesday tagged his side as inexperienced in comparison to other sides in the World Cup, to be held in October in six venues of the country.

"Big problem of the national team (U-17) within this level is the experience. (But) I`m not nervous I`m very confident with this team," the Portuguese told reporters about India football team who are going to make their debut in FIFA World U-17 Cup.

"I can give example -- Portuguese players, Spanish players, German players, Brazil players start playing at the age of 6 and come here with 10-11 years experience and this is our big problem," the 63-year-old added.

The former Portugal forward also backed up his side and said: "I`m sure that this is perhaps the strongest team India has fielded in this age group. The competitive experience is a big factor at this level but I`m very confident about this team and I can already feel the adrenaline flowing in me and my team. I`m very happy at the way how the team has shaped up."

The Indian colts flew to Mexico to take part in a Tournament featuring Mexico, Chile, and Colombia in August as part of exposure.

"When I started in February, I spent the first few weeks to know and learn about the players. All coaches have different ideas and their process and I`m sure after the exposure trip to Europe the players have improved a lot. They are a focused bunch who have accepted my ideas on football with ease," Matos said.

TAGS

FIFA U-17 World Cup. India U-17 teamLuis Norton de MatosFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

UEFA Champions League 2017-18: &#039;Money doesn`t score goals&#039;, says Arjen Robben mocks Paris Saint-Germain
Football

UEFA Champions League 2017-18: 'Money doesn`t score go...

Donald Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling during anthem
Other Sports

Donald Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling...

SA vs BAN, 1st Test: Depleted South Africa not taking Bangladesh lightly
cricket

SA vs BAN, 1st Test: Depleted South Africa not taking Bangl...

Novak Djokovic to keep Andre Agassi as head coach
Tennis

Novak Djokovic to keep Andre Agassi as head coach

Other Sports

WADA suspends French anti-doping lab for 'analytical i...

Virender Sehwag thanks Sachin Tendulkar for special gift, Twitterati goes bonkers
cricket

Virender Sehwag thanks Sachin Tendulkar for special gift, T...

Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki out at Wuhan Open; Garbine Muguruza sails through
Tennis

Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki out at Wuhan Open; Garbine...

Hardik Pandya is better than me, says Kapil Dev
cricket

Hardik Pandya is better than me, says Kapil Dev

Ravichandran Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video