India U-17 football coach Nicolai Adam resigns less than 8 months before World Cup

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday confirmed the parting of ways with controversial Under-17 team head coach Nicolai Adam by mutual consent, with less than eight months to go for the U-17 FIFA World Cup in India.

Adam, who had taken charge of the team in April 2015, was mired in controversy lately after as many as 21 players in a signed letter to AIFF had alleged that the German had beaten them up during training sessions.

Moreover, reports had also emerged that the AIFF decided to sack Adam because the team, which will represent the country in the U-17 World Cup to be hosted by India in October, finished last in a 16-nation exposure tournament in Russia.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "We are grateful to Nicolai for his services towards development of the Indian U-17 national team and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Adam said: "I am grateful to AIFF for giving me the opportunity to serve as coach of the Indian U-17 National Team. I wish all the bright young talent the very best."

Das also revealed that the process of selecting a new coach for the U-17 national team has already been initiated.

"We shall appoint a replacement very soon and also hope to get the desired results," he added.