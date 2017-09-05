India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier: Live streaming, live telecast and time in IST

New Delhi: It will be India taking on Macau in the AFC Asian Cup football qualifier match on Tuesday. Macau will be playing hosts in this match.

India will be the favourites to win this game since they have been in good form, winning both their matches in their group before. India are coming into this match with wins against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, both games having a scoreline of 1-0.

Macau on the other hand have been in bad form, losing 1-0 to Kyrgyzstan and going down 4-0 against Myanmar. Here are some important details pertaining to the match:

Live streaming:

The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast can be seen on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 5 pm IST.

Squads:

India-

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri (captain), Robin Singh, Balwant Singh.

Macau-

Ho Man Fai, Chi Hang Fong, Leong Chon Kit, Lo Weng Hou, Lei Ka Him, Choi Chan In, Lao Pak Kin, Chan Pak Chun, Wong Vernon, Lei Chi Kin, Lei Ka Hou, Kam Chi Hou, Lam Ngai, Paulo Cheang Ieong (captain), Lam Ka Seng, Edgar Teixeira, Pang Chi Hang, Kong Cheng Hou, Ho Chi Fong, Cheong Hoi San, Sio Ka Un, Ng Wa Seng, Amancio Goitia Matos, Leong Ka Hang, Niki Torrao, Carlos Leonel Gois, Cheong Kin Chong.