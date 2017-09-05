close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier: Live streaming, live telecast and time in IST

India will be the favourites to win this game since they have been in good form, winning both their matches in their group before. India are coming into this match with wins against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, both games having a scoreline of 1-0.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 13:17
India vs Macau, AFC Asian Cup football qualifier: Live streaming, live telecast and time in IST

New Delhi: It will be India taking on Macau in the AFC Asian Cup football qualifier match on Tuesday. Macau will be playing hosts in this match.

India will be the favourites to win this game since they have been in good form, winning both their matches in their group before. India are coming into this match with wins against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, both games having a scoreline of 1-0.

Macau on the other hand have been in bad form, losing 1-0 to Kyrgyzstan and going down 4-0 against Myanmar. Here are some important details pertaining to the match:

Live streaming:

The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast can be seen on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 5 pm IST.

Squads:

India-

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Subrata Paul, Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal, Lalruatthara, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Arnab Mondal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sunil Chhetri (captain), Robin Singh, Balwant Singh.

Macau-

Ho Man Fai, Chi Hang Fong, Leong Chon Kit, Lo Weng Hou, Lei Ka Him, Choi Chan In, Lao Pak Kin, Chan Pak Chun, Wong Vernon, Lei Chi Kin, Lei Ka Hou, Kam Chi Hou, Lam Ngai, Paulo Cheang Ieong (captain), Lam Ka Seng, Edgar Teixeira, Pang Chi Hang, Kong Cheng Hou, Ho Chi Fong, Cheong Hoi San, Sio Ka Un, Ng Wa Seng, Amancio Goitia Matos, Leong Ka Hang, Niki Torrao, Carlos Leonel Gois, Cheong Kin Chong.

TAGS

india vs macauLive streamingLive telecast

From Zee News

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop&#039;s daughter
cricket

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop...

Twitter brutally trolls Shabbir Rahman for his &#039;I can be like Virat Kohli&#039; comment
cricket

Twitter brutally trolls Shabbir Rahman for his 'I can...

India vs Sri Lanka, T20I, Preview: Virat Kohli &amp; Co set for total domination on Sri Lanka tour
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India vs Sri Lanka, T20I, Preview: Virat Kohli & Co set...

See pic: Shikhar Dhawan shares selfie with mother, posts update about her health
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

See pic: Shikhar Dhawan shares selfie with mother, posts up...

Security beefed up after rock thrown at Australia team bus in Bangladesh
cricket

Security beefed up after rock thrown at Australia team bus...

On Teachers&#039; Day, PV Sindhu tweets &#039;I hate my teacher, Gopichand&#039; - Here&#039;s why
Badminton

On Teachers' Day, PV Sindhu tweets 'I hate my tea...

US Open 2017: Juan Martin del Potro sets up Roger Federer showdown
Tennis

US Open 2017: Juan Martin del Potro sets up Roger Federer s...

No more glitz &amp; glamour, IPL will mean &#039;serious&#039; cricket: Star India
cricket

No more glitz & glamour, IPL will mean 'serious...

Germany thrash Norway, England survive Slovakia scare
Football

Germany thrash Norway, England survive Slovakia scare

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video