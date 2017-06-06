LIVE Football Score. India vs Nepal International Football Friendly

New Delhi: Welcome to live coverage of the International friendly between India and Nepal.

19:09 IST: 7 mins gone, Robin Singh looking to put some pressure on the Nepalese defense. But no avail so far!

19:01 IST: The teams are out on the pitch for. Match set to begin. Stay tuned!

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu leads the Blue Tigers on the night as we are less than an hour away from Kickoff!#INDvNEP #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/T0N9qQpllC — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 6, 2017

Hoping to make the most of their recent surge in their fate on the international circuit, Indian football team take on Nepal in a friendly encounter at the Football Arena in Andheri Sports Complex where India's dramatic ascension to no. 100 in the FIFA rankings commenced last September with a 4-0 rout of Puerto Rico.

With India's vital AFC Asian Cup Group A qualifier against Kyrgyzstan right around the corner, national head coach Stephen Constantine would be keen to put his best available combination to test, though a few top players from Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan will miss out due to club commitments.

The most heartbreaking news for Indian football fans is that skipper Sunil Chhetri and the Bengaluru FC's Federation Cup triumph hero CK Vineeth won't be featuring against Nepal.

The two teams last met at the SAFF Championship in Trivandrum in December 2015, where goals from Rowllin Borges, Chhetri and a brace from Lallianzuala Chhangte helped India claim a resounding 4-1 victory.

Nepal: LDDWL

India: WWWWW

When and what time is the match between India and Nepal?

The match is scheduled to take place today, June 6, at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the match between India and Nepal being played?

The match is being played at the Mumbai Football Arena stadium.

Where to watch the match on TV? Which channel is broadcasting it?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match?

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.