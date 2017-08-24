close
India vs St Kitts & Nevis Tri-Nation tournament 2017: Live streaming, Venue, Time in IST

Team India will be chasing their 10th consecutive win against the 125th ranked opponents before taking on Macau in their Asian Cup qualifying encounter on September 5.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 14:05
Courtesy: Twitter (@IndianFootball)

New Delhi: The tri-nation series between India, Mauritius and St. Kitts & Nevis will conclude today after the Men in Blue take on St. Kitts & Nevis at Mumbai Football Arena.

Team India will be chasing their 10th consecutive win against the 125th ranked opponents before taking on Macau in their Asian Cup qualifying encounter on September 5.

Team News:

Stephen Constantine is expected to hand over senior team debut to a few more talented U-23 players after the trio of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, Nikhil Pujary and Manvir Singh were blooded in the opening game.

Forwards Robin and Balwant would like to continue from where they left. The prolific Jeje Lalpheklhua and young Manvir, are also expected to play a crucial role, if India has to register their 10th win on the trot.

The Indian defence comprising the likes of Sandesh Jhinghan, would play a crucial role in stopping the visitors attack.

The midfield is expected to be marshalled by Eugeneson Lyngdon, Holicharan Narzari, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Udanta Singh, whom Constantine will expect to be consistent.

What time does India vs St. Kitts & Nevis begin?

India vs St.Kitts & Nevis will begin at 8.00 PM IST

Is India vs St. Kitts & Nevis live streaming and telecast available in India?

Yes. Indian sports broadcasters will air and provide live streaming for the India vs St. Kitts & Nevis match.

In their last game in the current series, they came back from one goal down to take the game 2-1 against Mauritius.

