Indian Super League: 200 plus Indian players up for grabs in season four's Player Draft

Mumbai: The Player Draft of the Indian Super League season 4 will be held here on Sunday with more than 200 domestic footballers up for grabs for the ten clubs, including the new two entrants of Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC.

ISL regulations allow clubs to have a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 Indian players in the squad, including two mandatory Under-21 development players.

The clubs were allowed to retain a maximum of two senior players from their 2016 squad, in addition to retaining upto three U-21 players to fill up the development player quota.

Eight teams have made most of the retention regulation for the season by signing 22 domestic players in a bid to create the core of their squad, while Delhi Dynamos have opted to begin on a fresh note for the upcoming season.

As the new team in ISL, Jamshedpur FC will get the first pick in both the first and second rounds of the Player Draft, while Delhi Dynamos will be the second club to exercise their right in the opening round.

FC Pune City, who have retained only one senior player, will join the above two in the second round. The rest of the six clubs, except Chennaiyin FC, will join the Player Draft from the third round.

Chennaiyin FC will be the only club to join the Player Draft from the fourth Round. The 2015 champions have retained promising youngster Jerry Lalrinzuala -- a capped Indian player falling under U-21 category, in addition to their two senior players retention and hence will have to miss the first three rounds.

ISL 2017-18 Player Draft will witness a total 15 rounds. The sequence for selection of Player Draft rounds for each club will be determined by a draw of lots on Saturday

The Instant Trading Card, first successfully introduced during ISL 2015 Player Draft, allows teams a second chance to trade an already picked player.

From the third round onwards, any club may, within 15 seconds of another club announcing its Draft pick, press the buzzer to activate the "Instant Trade" process.

Representatives of the clubs will then head to the Instant Trading Table to propose, negotiate and close the deal within a stipulated time.

Atletico de Kolkata:

Senior Retained: Debjit Majumdar, Prabir Das

U-21 Retained: None

No of players to be selected: Min 13, including two U-21.

Entry in Draft Round: 3rd

Bengaluru FC:

Sr Retained: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

U-21 Retained: Nishu Kumar, Malsawmzuala

No. Of players to be selected: Min 13

Entry in Draft Round: 3rd

Chennaiyin FC:

Sr. Retained: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Karanjit Singh

U-21 Retained: Jerry Lalrinzuala (capped), Anirudh Thapa

No. Of players to be selected: Min 12

Entry in Draft Round: 4th

Delhi Dynamos FC:

Sr. Retained: None

U-21 Retained: None

No. Of players to be selected: Min 15, including two U-21

Entry in Draft Round: 1st

FC Goa:

Sr. Retained: Laxmikant Kattimani, Mandar Rao Dessai

U-21 Retained: None

No of players to be selected: Min 13, including two U-21

Entry in Draft Round: 3rd

FC Pune City:

Sr. Retained: Vishal Kaith

U-21 Retained: Ashique Kuruniyan

No. Of players to be selected: Min 14, including one U-21

Entry in Draft Round: 2nd

Kerala Blasters FC:

Sr. Retained: C K Vineeth, Sandesh Jhingan

U-21 Retained: Prashanth Karuthadathkuni

No. Of players to be selected: Min 13, including one U-21

Entry in Draft Round: 3rd

Mumbai City FC:

Sr. Retained: Amrinder Singh, Sehnaj Singh

U-21 Retained: Rakesh Oram

No. Of players to be selected: Min 13, including one U-21

Entry in Draft Round: 3rd

North East United FC:

Sr. Retained: Rowllin Borges, T P Rehenesh

U-21 Retained: None

No. Of players to be selected: Min 13, including two U-21

Entry in Draft Round: 3rd

Jamshedpur FC:

Sr. Retained: None

U-21 Retained: None

No. Of players to be selected: Min 15, including two U-21

Entry in Draft Round: 1st.