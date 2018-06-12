हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Super League

Indian Super League 2018-19: FC Pune City retain Emiliano Alfaro

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City on Monday retained the services of striker Emiliano Alfaro for the 2018-19 season. The Uruguayan joined the club in 2017-18, playing each and every match last season.

Courtesy: PTI

Speaking on retaining Alfaro, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Alfaro has been one of our key core members and a fan favourite too. He clocked almost 90 minutes in every game he played last season and his speed and decision making up-front contributed big time to FC Pune City`s historic run to its first-ever play-offs.

His performance was exemplary and we are glad to have retained his services for the upcoming season."The striker plied his trade as a professional first in his home country`s national premier division club Liverpool FC in 2006.

He donned the national colours against Italy in a friendly match in 2011 that got Italian club Lazio to pick him. Subsequently, Alfaro spent three seasons with Lazio before joining Uruguayan club Liverpool FC in 2014-15 helping them win the Segunda Division Title.

Expressing his happiness, Alfaro said he is looking forward to his second stint with FC Pune City."I am excited to don the Orange and Purple of FC Pune City again this season. After being a part of this exciting group last season, the decision to continue was as easy as it gets. I am confident that our team will continue from where it finished last season and give Orange Army more reasons to celebrate.

"During his stint with FC Pune City, Alfaro played 19 games and scored nine goals making him the highest scorer of the club. Alongside skipper Marcelinho, the two were one of the most lethal striking pairs last season. 

