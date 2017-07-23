Indian Super League: Anas Edathodika, Eugeneson Lyngdoh in 'Crorepati Club' at player draft

Mumbai: Defender Anas Edathodika and midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh emerged as the costliest picks for an identical Rs 1.1 crore in the Indian Super League (ISL) domestic players draft here on Sunday.

While Edathodika was picked up by new outfit Jamshedpur FC, Eugeneson was snapped up by two-time champions Atletico de Kolkata (ATK).

Other top picks among the 134 players chosen were goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who was chosen by Jamshedpur for Rs 87 lakh, and right-back Pritam Kotal, grabbed by Delhi Dynamos for Rs 75 lakh.

"He was our no. 1 pick. He also scores goals and should be valuable," ATK's legendary coach Teddy Sheringham told reporters when asked about Lyngdoh.

Incidentally, the team's technical director Ashley Westwood was the coach of ISL debutants Bengaluru FC in the I-League with Lyngdoh in its ranks.

The team also chose India striker Robin Singh for Rs 65 lakh, enabling a reunion with Westwood, under whom he played for Bengaluru FC in the I League.

Steve Coppell, Jamshedpur FC's head coach, said, "Picking Indian players is a priority and we will try and match the skeleton of the team. A decision on chosing foreign players will be taken soon. We have some foreign players in the mind. We had terrific and solid players in the pick. Now our job is to cement the team."

He supported the expansion of league to 10 teams and by two more months.

"There is more responsibility and it's a step in the right direction," he said.

On Mehtab Hussain's pick he said, "He is very much the devil and will be determined to make an impact. He has been playing for a long time. I am very pleased to get him."

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani said ISL is inspiring youth to take up football as a career.

"It is going to be an exciting new journey, a longer season, kicking off this November. Both in terms of number of matches moving up from 61 to 95 and the duration from two and a half months to five months.

"The longer season will ensure sufficient rest for players between the matches and will help in the quality of play getting better," Ambani said during the opening address of the players' draft.

Subrata Paul said, "I am happy to be associated with Tatas (owners of Jamshedpur FC," he said.

Asked whether he was sure of being picked so early, Paul said, "It's a tricky question, but I was confident. I will try and give my best to the club."

India's star striker Sunil Chhetri, who was among those retained by his club ahead of the draft, said that he will miss the presence of Lyngdoh alongside him.

"I will miss him and wish him all the luck," said Chhetri who used to forge a fine combination with Lyngdoh in I-league for Bengaluru FC.

"On the pitch nothing changes. We want to win every game," he quipped when asked whether Bengaluru FC would follow their successful I-League strategy in the ISL.

Mumbai City FC picked striker Balwant Singh (Rs 65 lakh) in the third round and goalie Arindam Bhattacharya (Rs 64 lakh) in the fourth round.

Rino Anto went to Kerala Blasters for Rs 63 lakh, Bengaluru FC bagged Lenny Rodrigues for Rs 60 lakh.

In other significant buys, FC Goa got Pranoy Halder (Rs 58 lakh) and Narayan Das (Rs 58 lakh) while Chennaiyin FC bagged Thoi Singh (Rs 57 lakh).

Chennaiyin's co-owner Abhishek Bacchan said, "We wanted a sense of continuity and are happy with the new people on board. There was no added pressure on us."

Draft picks at a glance:

Jamshedpur FC: Anas Edathodika (Rs 1.1 crore), Subrata Paul (Rs 87 lakh), Mehtab Hussain (Rs 50 lakh0, Sauvik Chakraborthi (Rs 45 lakh), Robin Gurung (Rs 26 lakh), Bikash Jairu (Rs 55 lakh), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Rs 15 lakh), Shouvik Ghosh (Rs 18 lakh), Sairuat Kima (Rs 8.4 lakh), Sanjiban Ghosh (Rs 8 lakh), Farukh Chaodhary (Rs 7.45 lakh), Sumeet Passi (Rs 15 lakh), Yumnaam Raju (Rs 12 lakh), Ashim Biswas (Rs 10 lakh), Siddharth Singh (Rs 6 lakh)

Delhi Dynamos FC: Albino Gomes (Rs 50 lakh)), Pritam Kotal (Rs 75 lakh), L Changate (Rs 15 lakh), Sena Ralte (Rs 27 lakh), Seityasen Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Pratik Chowdhury (Rs 30 lakh), Vinit Rai (Rs 12 lakh), Romeo Fernandes (Rs 50 lakh), David Ngaihte (Rs 12 lakh), Sukhdev Patil (Rs 10 lakh), Sajid Dhot (Rs 10 lakh), Rowlinson Rodrigues (Rs 10 lakh), Munmun Lugun (Rs 10 lakh), Arnab Das Sharma (Rs 12 lakh), Simranjeet Singh (Rs 8 lakh).

FC Pune City: Adil Khan (Rs 32 lakh), Keen Louis (Rs 40 lakh), Lalchung Moya (Rs 45 lakh), Jewel Raja (Rs 26 lakh), Nim Dorjee Tamang (Rs 15 lakh), Isaac Vanmalsawma (Rs 15 lakh), Harpreet Singh (Rs 6 lakh), Wayne Vaz (Rs 8 lakh), Kamaljit Singh (Rs 8 lakh), Baljit Sahani (Rs 37 lakh), Rohit Kumar (Rs 8 lakh), Ajay Singh (Rs 8 lakh), Gurtej Singh (Rs 12 lakh), Pawan Kumar (Rs 12 lakh).

Kerala Blasters: Rino Anto (63 lakh), Lalruatthara (25 lakh), Milan Singh (Rs 45 lakh), Arata Izumi (Rs 40 lakh), Subashish Roy Chowdhury (Rs 37 lakh), Jackichand Singh (Rs 55 lakh), Siam Hanghal (Rs 31 lakh), Lalthakima (Rs 10 lakh), Pritam Kumar (Rs 12.5 lakh), Samuel Shadap (Rs 10 lakh), Loken Meitei (Rs 6 lakh), Karan Sawhney (Rs 8 lakh), Ajith Sivan (Rs 6 lakh).

North East United: Hali Charan Narzary (Rs 45 lakh), Nirmal Chhetri (35 lakh), Lalrindika Ralte (Rs 50 lakh), Robert Lalthlamuana (Rs 25 lakh), Seminlen Doungel (Rs 37.5 lakh), Reagan Singh (Rs 25 lakh), Ravi Kumar (Rs 17 lakh), Gursimrat Gil (Rs 6 lakh), Malennmgamba Meitai (Rs 16 lakh), Abdul Hakku (Rs 12 lakh), Lalrempuia Fanai (Rs 8lakh), Gurpreet Singh (Rs 7 lakh), Sushil Maitei (Rs 6 lakh).

FC Goa: Narayan Das (Rs 58 lakh), Pranoy Halder (58 lakh), Chinglensana Singh (Rs 19 lakh), Brandon Fernandes (Rs 27.5 lakh), Seriton Fernandes (Rs 10 lakh), Pratesh Shirodkar (Rs 24 lakh), Naveen Kumar (Rs 6 lakh), Mohamed Ali (Rs 12 lakh), Jovel Martins (Rs 7.5 lakh), Ameya Ranawade (Rs 6 lakh), Anthony D'souza (Rs 16 lakh), Mohd Yasir (Rs 5 lakh), Bruno Colaco (Rs 10 lakh).

ATK: E Lyngdoh (Rs 1.1 crore), Jayesh Rane (49 lakh), Keegan Pereira (Rs 28 lakh), Shankar Sampangiraj (Rs 25 lakh), Anwar Ali (Rs 35 lakh), Hitesh Sharma (Rs 10 lakh), Robin Singh (Rs 65 lakh), Rupert Nongrum (Rs 12.5 lakh), Ashutosh Mehta (Rs 45 lakh), Augustin Fernandes (Rs 30 lakh), Ronaldn Singh (Rs 10 lakh), Kunzang Bhutia (Rs 10 lakh), Bipin Singh (Rs 12 lakh).

Bengaluru FC: L Ralte (Rs 37 lakh), Rahul Beke (Rs 43 lakh), Harmanjot Khabra (Rs 53 lakh), Subashish Bose (Rs 17 lakh), Alwyn George (Rs 35 lakh), Lenny Rodrigues (Rs 60 lakh), Zohmingliana Ralte (Rs 25 lakh), T Haokip (Rs 30 lakh), Abhra Mondal (Rs 10 lakh), Boithang Haokip (Rs 20 lakh), Collin Abranches (Rs 13 lakh), Joyner Lourenco (Rs 7 lakh), Calvin Abhishek (Rs 4 lakh)

Chennaiyin FC: Thoi Singh (Rs 57 lakh), Bikramjit Singh (Rs 53 lakh), Dhanachandana Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Germanpreet Singh (Rs 12 lakh), F Cardozo (Rs 30 lakh), Pawan Kumar (Rs 25 lakh), Keenan Almeida (Rs 20 lakh), Mohammed Rafi (Rs 30 lakh), Dhanapal Ganesh (Rs 44 lakh), Sanjay Balmuchu (Rs 8 lakh), Fransisco Fernandes (Rs 20 lakh), Shahin Lal Meloli (Rs 8 lakh).

Mumbai City FC: Balwant Singh (Rs 65 lakh), Arindam Bhattacharya (Rs 64lakh), Raju Gaikwad (Rs 47 lakh), Abhinas Ruidas (Rs 18 lakh), Sahil Tavora (Rs 6 lakh), Aiborlong Khongjee (Rs 35 lakh), Sanju Pradhan (Rs 30 lakh), Zakeer Mundampara (Rs 18 lakh), Biswajit Saha (Rs 6 lakh), Pranjal Bhumij (Rs 6 lakh), Mehrajuddin Wadoo (Rs 43 lakh), Kunal Sawant (Rs 15 lakh), L Kimkima (Rs 20 lakh).