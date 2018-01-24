Indian Super League: ATK sack coach Teddy Sheringham

Kolkata: Englishman Teddy Sheringham has been sacked as ATK chief coach and his deputy Ashley Westwood was named interim coach ahead of the team's clash against Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (OSL) match.

Under Sheringham, the defending champions suffered four losses and drew thrice in 10 outings to slip to eighth place in the 10-team standings.

"Sheringham is no more the coach. Westwood has taken over as interim coach and will interact with the media today. I will speak to (CEO) Raghu (Iyer) and we will shortly make an announcement," ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh told PTI.

Sheringham, a former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker, was named the coach of ATK in July last year.

With time running out fast, it will be a tough task for Westwood as ATK have eight matches left and they are yet to hit top gear.

Westwood had guided Bengaluru FC to two I-League titles (2013-14 and 2015-16) in three seasons after taking over the coaching stint in 2013.