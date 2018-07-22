हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BRICS

Indian U-17 women's football team lose to China in BRICS Cup

 The Indian U-17 women's football team lost 1-2 against China in its last match of the BRICS tournament in Johannesburg today.

Twitter@IndianFootball

NEW DELHI: The Indian U-17 women's football team lost 1-2 against China in its last match of the BRICS tournament in Johannesburg today.

According to information received here, two goals by China late in the second half nullified India's early lead. 

Manisha had put the Indians ahead in the 25th minute when she capitalised on a rebound off a free-kick.

The Indian women had a chance to double their lead before half-time in the 42nd minute but failed to make the most out of it as the shot was placed wide of the goal.

In the second half, Indian custodian Archana made some good saves to keep China at bay but her citadel was finally breached in the 74th minute from the penalty spot to level the scores. 

Eight minutes later, the Chinese found the net once again, which eventually turned out to be the winner.

