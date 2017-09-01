Indian women's team rises four places to 56th in FIFA rankings

New Delhi: The Indian women's football team jumped four places to be at 56th in the FIFA ranking issued today.

The Indian team is ranked at 13th among Asian Football Confederation countries, sandwiched between Iran and Hong Kong.

"It's heartening to see the women's team rise in FIFA rankings and congratulations. Development of women's football is one of our priorities," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said.

National coach Maymol Rocky said: "We've seen successes as well as have faced quite a few tough competitions of late. The rise in FIFA rankings reflects our hard work which is being put in by the team relentlessly."

"Bringing in new blood and creating competition for places in the team has been a process and I'm pleased we are moving in the right direction."