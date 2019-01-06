हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AFC Asian Cup 2019

India's complete schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2019

The two top sides from each of the six groups as well as four third-placed teams will make it to the Round of 16.

India&#039;s complete schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Coming on the back of some impressive results in the recent months, the Indian men's football team will look to take inspiration from the same when the 97th-ranked side begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against 118th-placed Bahrain at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. 

The AFC's continental showpiece event, which began on Saturday and will run till February 1, is featuring a total of 24 teams divided into six groups of four sides each. 

The two top sides from each of the six groups as well as four third-placed teams will make it to the Round of 16.

India, who have been drawn alongside hosts UAE, Bahrain and Thailand in Group A, are making their fourth appearance at the AFC Asian Cup. They ended as runner-ups in 1964 while they finished last in the group stage in 1984 and 2011.

If India managed to beat Thailand, then a draw in the remaining two group matches could be enough for them to make it to the knock-out round. 

Here is the complete schedule and the 23-member Indian squad: 

INDIA

Coach: Stephen Constantine

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhashish Bose, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackiechand Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Rowllin Borges, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary

Forwards: Sumeet Passi, Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhteri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

SCHEDULE

January 6

India vs Thailand (7 pm)

January 10

India vs UAE (9:30 pm)

January 14

India vs Bahrain (9.30 pm)

Round of 16

January 20 (Three matches)

January 21 (Three matches)

January 22 (Two matches)

Quarter-final - January 24 and 25 

Semi-final - January 28 and 29
 
The 2018 AFC Asian Cup will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the tournament will be available on Hotstar.

 

 

 

Tags:
AFC Asian Cup 2019IndiaThailandUAEfootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close