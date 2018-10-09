हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Argentina

Injured Argentina keeper Franco Armani to miss upcoming friendlies

The goalkeeper injured himself during the second-half of River Plate`s 3-1 victory on Sunday over fourth-division club Sarmiento de Resistencia in the quarter-finals of the Copa Argentina.  

Injured Argentina keeper Franco Armani to miss upcoming friendlies
Image Courtesy: Reuters

River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani has pulled a muscle in his right leg and will miss two upcoming Argentine national team friendlies versus Iraq and Brazil this month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as confirmed by the River Plate medical staff.

Armani will be replaced by Guido Herrera, a player for another Argentine first-division team, Talleres de Cordoba, Argentina's football federation confirmed, reports Efe. The goalkeeper injured himself during the second-half of River Plate`s 3-1 victory on Sunday over fourth-division club Sarmiento de Resistencia in the quarter-finals of the Copa Argentina.

The two-time defending champions are the first team to advance to the 2017-2018 Copa Argentina, the latest edition of that annual cup competition. River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo said in the post-match press conference that Armani had suffered the injury, with the club`s medical team later confirming the news and providing more details.

Armani was the starting goalkeeper in Argentina`s final two games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Nigeria and eventual champion France. He also produced a clean sheet for the Albiceleste in its most recent friendly against Colombia on September 11.

