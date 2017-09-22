close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Injured Neymar to miss first PSG game: Reports

The Brazilian striker has made an immediate impact at his new club with four goals and four assists from his first five outings since moving to the French capital from Barcelona.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 22:23
Injured Neymar to miss first PSG game: Reports
Reuters

Paris: Neymar will miss Paris Saint- Germain's Ligue 1 game at Montpellier tomorrow after the world's most expensive player injured his right foot, French media report.

The Brazilian striker has made an immediate impact at his new club with four goals and four assists from his first five outings since moving to the French capital from Barcelona.

According to Radio RMC on Friday, the injury does not throw into doubt Neymar's participation in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Neymar posted a photo of his injured right foot on Snapchat.

His absence in Montpellier will mean no repeat of last weekend's 'penaltygate' incident with fellow PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

The South American pair fell out over who should take a spot kick in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lyon.

That left PSG atop Ligue 1 on 18 points, three clear of defending champions Monaco.  

TAGS

NeymarPSGLigue 1Football Newssports news

From Zee News

PKL 2017: U Mumba record narrow 30-28 win over Dabang Delhi
Other Sports

PKL 2017: U Mumba record narrow 30-28 win over Dabang Delhi

Watch: When Chris Gayle hit Brett Lee for monster sixes in World Cup
cricket

Watch: When Chris Gayle hit Brett Lee for monster sixes in...

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Indore for third ODI– See Pics!
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS 2017: Virat Kohli and Co arrive in Indore for th...

Sri Lankan cricketers demand immediate inquiry into match-fixing accusations
cricket

Sri Lankan cricketers demand immediate inquiry into match-f...

From Jalal-ud-Din to Kuldeep Yadav: List of all 43 hat-tricks in ODI cricket
cricket

From Jalal-ud-Din to Kuldeep Yadav: List of all 43 hat-tric...

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wrist spinners in focus as curator promises batting paradise in Indore
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wrist spinners in focus as curator pro...

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar shortlisted for FIFA best player award
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar shortlisted for FIF...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national anthem
cricket

Watch: Gautam Gambhir makes singing debut with national ant...

Aussie cricketers barely survive scorching Kolkata heat, use GPS trackers to monitor fitness
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Aussie cricketers barely survive scorching Kolkata heat, us...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video