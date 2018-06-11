हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunil Chhetri

Intercontinental Cup victory a win for Indian football: Stephen Constantine

After India lifted the Intercontinental Cup following a splendid performance by skipper Sunil Chhetri, Indian men`s football team head coach Stephen Constantine touted the victory as a "win for Indian football."

Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: After India lifted the Intercontinental Cup following a splendid performance by skipper Sunil Chhetri, Indian men`s football team head coach Stephen Constantine touted the victory as a "win for Indian football."

"We really deserved to win this Cup and the players showed amazing character on the pitch in the final. This is a win for Indian Football. The work rate of the players was phenomenal and we showed how tough we are," the coach said.

The Intercontinental Cup was memorable for skipper Sunil Chhetri as he not only earned his 100th international cap and scored seven goals in four matches, thus equalling Argentinean Lionel Messi`s record of 64 goals in international football."The boys wanted to win the tournament and we did it.

It is a very important win for us and Indian Football in general. Kenya were trying to pressure us is in the second half but we showed phenomenal character to play as a team and thwart them away," Chhetri stated.

The skipper, meanwhile, has already turned his eyes towards the AFC Asian Cup."Everything we do is about the AFC Asian Cup. The AFC Asian Cup is what we are preparing for and this tournament helped us in our preparation for that.

I am trying to play as an example and reciprocate to everyone, trying to encourage each other in our quest for the AFC Asian Cup.

"Earlier, Chhetri struck two sublime strikes in the seventh and the 29th minute, one off his right and the second off his left, to help India beat Kenya 2-0 at Mumbai Football Arena and lift the Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.

