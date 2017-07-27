International Champions Cup: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – El Clasico Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 14:39
New Delhi: The clash between Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid is unarguably the most followed football rivalry in cricket, but to have the two powerhouses go head-to-head in a pre-season friendly is surely an added delight that fans in the United States will be relishing.

Branded as the El Clasico, the clash will take place in Miami, Florida's Hard Rock Stadium and fans can expect some heated affairs on the pitch, even if it is a friendly encounter. It's the first time ever that these two teams will meet in the United States and only the second time outside of Spain.

Barcelona has been in superb pre-season form, claiming victories over Juventus and Manchester United in the previous fixtures. Real Madrid, on the other hand, lost both of their previous encounters – against Manchester United and Manchester City.

Barca will be keen to hold on to their perfect pre-season record so far, but more importantly they would be willing to end all speculation surrounding Neymar's future. 

SQUADS:

Barcelona

Goalkeepers : Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Ortolá, Jokin Ezkieta

Defenders : Pique, Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal, Umtiti, Semedo, Vermaelen, Marlon, Douglas

Midfielders : Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Iniesta, Munir, Sergi Samper, Sergi Roberto,  Aleñá

Forwards : Surez, Messi, Neymar Jr., Munir

​Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez, L. Zidane

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf, Manu

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Ceballos, Kovacic, Oscar, Franchu

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Gomez, Mayoral

Here's everything else you need to know about the International Champions Cup encounter between Barcelona and Real Madrid:-

Which channel will telecast Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India?

All International Champions Cup fixtures are being broadcasted by Sony Ten. This match will be aired on Sony Ten 2/HD.

On which day and what time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match start in India?

The match will start at 05:35 AM IST (30 Jul)

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

