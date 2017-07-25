International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: After incurring two defeats in first two encounters of the International Champions Cup, German giants Bayern Munich head to Singapore where they will face English champions Chelsea in bid to resurrect form and show promise ahead of the German Super Cup clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern, who first faced defeat against Arsenal on penalties, were thrashed by a revamped AC Milan side 4-0 in the most recent encounter.

Chelsea, on the other hand, defeated Arsenal 3-0, with Michy Batshuayi scoring 2 and Willian one against the Gunners in Beijing.

The two sides will now lock horns at the Singapore National Stadium.

SQUADS:

Chelsea

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Caballero, Eduardo, Kenedy, Remy, Christensen, Tomori, Kalas, Baker, Clarke-Salter, Scott, Boga, Pasalic, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata

Bayern Munich

C. Früchtl, Juan Bernat, D. Alaba, M. Hummels, Rafinha, C. Tolisso, Javi Martínez, F. Ribéry, T. Müller, K. Coman, R. Lewandowski, M. Pantović, R. Hofmann, M. Wintzheimer, J. Rodríguez, F. Götze, T. Starke, N. Dorsch, M. Friedl, Renato Sanches

Here's everything else you need to know about the match:-

Which channel will telecast Chelsea vs Bayern Munich in India?

All International Champions Cup fixtures are being broadcast by Sony Ten. This match will be aired on Sony Ten 2/HD.

On which day and what time will the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich match start in India?

The match will start at 05: 05 PM IST on July 25, Tuesday.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Real Madrid match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

Bayern Munich's first competitive fixture will be the German Super Cup clash against Borussia Dortmund on August 6.