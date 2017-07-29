Inter Milan cruise past Chelsea 2-1 to win 2017 International Champions Cup

Singapore: Inter Milan's Geoffrey Kondogbia entered the annals of sporting infamy with a remarkable own goal but the Italian side held on to win 2-1 and condemn Chelsea to a successive pre-season defeat on Saturday in Singapore.

Inter led by two goals from Ivan Perisic and Stevan Jovetic, before what was supposed to be a routine backpass from substitute Kondogbia looped over his own goalkeeper and nestled into the top corner of the net from fully 40 yards, stunning the crowd of over 32,000.

The Frenchman's embarrassing mishap overshadowed what had otherwise been an impressive performance by Inter, and in particular Manchester United target Perisic.

The Croatian winger played a central role in the game and scored the Serie A side`s second goal in the 53rd minute, latching on to a pass from Jovetic before applying a smart finish.

Inter dominated the early stages. In the first few minutes a defence-splitting Milan Skriniar pass found Antonio Candreva -- reportedly a Chelsea transfer target -- who forced Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into a fingertip save.

With the game going a bit flat, the English champions grew into their own.

Big-money signing Alvaro Morata was quiet on his first start since moving from Real Madrid and it was Willian who had Chelsea`s first real chance with a deflected effort in the 27th minute, before David Luiz fizzed a freekick over.

Inter found the breakthrough in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

A clipped through ball from Borja Valero was chested down by Jovetic, who went down easily under a Cesar Azpilicueta challenge, and was awarded a penalty.

Jovetic's first effort was saved but the striker slotted home the rebound.

After Perisic's second, Inter nearly made it 3-0 as he squared to substitute Joao Mario, only for the midfielder to shoot straight at Courtois.

Kondogbia's unfortunate intervention set up a nervy finish but Chelsea were unable to force the leveller.

It was a second defeat on the spin for Chelsea after losing 3-2 to Bayern Munich in Singapore.