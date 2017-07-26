International Champions Cup: Manchester City vs Real Madrid — Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 20:34
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: In a clash of heavyweights, reigning European champions Real Madrid will take on English giants Manchester City in Los Angeles in the United States leg of International Champions Cup.

City and Real last met in May 2016 when a Fernando own goal at the Etihad proved decisive in their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

Both the teams have played one match each, and are looking for their respective first wins. City lost to United 2-0 in a Manchester Derby, while Spanish champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Jose Mourinho's United.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

SQUADS:

Manchester City

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric

Defenders: Walker, Stones, Kompany, Otamendi, Denayer, Mangala, Adarabioyo, Danilo, Mendy

Midfielders: Zinchenko, Nasri, Roberts, Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, D. Silva, Foden, Diaz, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane

Forwards : Jesus, Aguero

Likely starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Stones, Kolarov; Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden, Sane; Aguero.

Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez, L. Zidane

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf, Manu

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Ceballos, Kovacic, Oscar, Franchu

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Gomez, Mayoral

Likely starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco.

Which channel will telecast Manchester City vs Real Madrid in India?

All International Champions Cup fixtures are being broadcasted by Sony Ten. This match will be aired on Sony Ten 2/HD.

On which day and what time will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match start in India?

The match will start at 08:30 AM IST (July 27).

How to watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

TAGS

Manchester City vs Real MadridLos AngelesInternational Champions CupCristiano RonaldoFootball News

