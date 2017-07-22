International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs Real Madrid – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: The International Champions Cup brings a host of top clubs from all around the globe, with fans relishing the opportunity to see some of the best players in the world playing against each other in countries like USA and China, which otherwise are devoid of such action.

With what can be categorised as one of the most attractive contests from the various pre-season fixtures schedule, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United face Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As far as the head-to-head record of the two teams is concerned, they have faced each other 10 times competitively, with Real Madrid coming out as victors on 4 occasions. Manchester United have only beaten the Spanish giants twice - first in 1968 and more recently in 2003.

SQUADS:

Manchester United

Goalkeepers : De Gea, Romero, J Pereira

Defenders : Bailly, Blind, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Darmian, Rojo, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Mitchell.

Midfielders : Pogba, Herrera, Fellaini, Carrick, Mata, Young, Valencia, Mkhitaryan, McTominay, A Pereira.

Forwards : Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Lingard.

Real Madrid

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yáñez and Luca Zidane

Defenders: Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Danilo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf and Manu Hernando.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Kovacic, Óscar and Franchu.

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Morata and Dani Gómez.

Here's everything else you need to know about the match:-

Which channel will telecast Manchester United vs Real Madrid in India?

All International Champions Cup fixtures are being broadcasted by Sony Ten. This match will be aired on Sony Ten 2/HD.

On which day and what time will the Manchester United vs Real Madrid match start in India?

The match will start at 02: 30 AM IST (July 24).

How to watch the Manchester United vs Real Madrid match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

The two sides will meet once again on August 9 in bid to lift the UEFA Super Cup.