International Champions Cup: Manchester Untied vs Barcelona - Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST

Romelu Lukaku and Neymar Jr. would be under spotlight for very different reasons in this fixture.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 12:50
New Delhi: After edging Real Madrid on penalties, Jose Mourinho's men get ready to take on Spanish giants Barcelona at the FedEx Field, Maryland in United States. 

Just like the last fixture, there would be special focus on the Red Devils' £75m signing Romelu Lukaku, who seems to have settled at his new club pretty early.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona, who have been in news for star forward Neymar's reported 'record-breaking' agreement with PSG, kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 win over last season's Champions League finalists Juventus. 

After facing United, Barca will head to Miami to take on arch-rivals Real Madrid in an El Clasico, before playing against Brazilian club Chapecoense, who suffered a horror plane crash last November and lost 20 of the club's players and staff in the tragic incident.

SQUADS:

Manchester United

Goalkeepers : De Gea, Romero, J Pereira

Defenders : Bailly, Blind, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Darmian, Rojo, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Mitchell.

Midfielders : Pogba, Herrera, Fellaini, Carrick, Mata, Young, Valencia, Mkhitaryan, McTominay, A Pereira.

Forwards : Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Lingard.

Barcelona

Goalkeepers : Ter Stegen, Cillessen, Ortolá, Jokin Ezkieta

Defenders : Pique, Mascherano, Jordi Alba, Lucas Digne, Aleix Vidal, Umtiti, Semedo, Vermaelen, Marlon, Douglas

Midfielders : Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Iniesta, Munir, Sergi Samper, Sergi Roberto,  Aleñá

Forwards : Surez, Messi, Neymar Jr., Munir

Here's everything else you need to know about the match:-

Which channel will telecast Manchester United vs Barcelona in India?

All International Champions Cup fixtures are being broadcasted by Sony Ten. This match will be aired on Sony Ten 2/HD.

On which day and what time will the Manchester United vs Barcelona match start in India?

The match will start at 05: 00 AM IST (July 27).

How to watch the Manchester United vs Barcelona match online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

TAGS

International Champions CupManchester United vs BarcelonaMan Utd vs Barcelona live streamingMan Utd vs barcelona telecast IndiaFootball News

