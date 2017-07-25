International Champions Cup: Thomas Muller brace secures 3-2 win for Bayern Munich over Chelsea

New Delhi: Thomas Muller scored a brace as Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea 3-2 in their International Champions Cup fixture at the National Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday.

Fresh from a 3-0 win over Arsenal at the weekend, Premier League champions were quite lackluster in the first half of the game.

Bayern, after a humiliating 4-0 loss to AC Milan on Saturday, were looking a much-improved side as Rafinha's low shot gave the Germans lead with just six minutes played.

Five minutes later, Muller doubled his side's lead as he punched a volley into the net.

Muller scored his second in the 27th minute as he managed to beat Thibaut Courtois with an unstoppable drive.

Chelsea were trailing by three goals when Marcos Alonso pulled one back for Chelsea at the end of the first half.

Antonio Conte introduced Blues' newly-acquired Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid in the second half for his debut before Michy Batshuayi tapped home with four minutes to play to make it 2-3.

.@AlvaroMorata on his way to the team bus after the game... #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/xsRwgJvTJ1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 25, 2017

So, on the day Morata made his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt, his new side were ultimately punished for their sloppy first-half showing as Bayern held on to secure a deserved victory.