International Friendly: Joshua Kimmich grabs late equaliser for Germany against Denmark

Brøndby: Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich earned Germany a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Denmark on Tuesday in a warm-up for a World Cup qualifier and Confederations Cup campaign.

Germany coach Joachim Loew opted to rest a clutch of stars including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boeteng in defence, Toni Kroos in midfield and Thomas Mueller in attack.

And a lacklustre Germany were trailing for much of the game after Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen put the hosts` into a 19th minute lead.

But Kimmich, who spent most of the season on champions Bayern`s bench, spoilt the Danes` night with the equaliser two minutes from time.

Making his Germany debut Paris Saint-Germain keeper Kevin Trapp had an early chance to press his case when denying Bundesliga-based Jannik Vestergaard`s volley on the quarter of an hour.

But he was unable to stop Eriksen putting Denmark into the lead four minutes later after a defensive slip-up.

It took Germany half an hour to produce their first shots on target from Leon Goretzka and Trapp`s PSG teammate Julian Draxler.

But under persistent rain in the Copenhagen suburb Lowe`s men were finding it difficult to get out of first gear.

Good work from Trapp prevented Yussuf Poulsen putting Denmark further ahead in the 54th minute before Kimmich earned Germany a face-saving leveller in the 88th minute.

Loew said there was "more good than bad" in his side`s performance.

"It was a decent preparation. We`d only had one training session before the game, so I was totally satisfied."

His Denmark counterpart, Norwegian Age Hareide commented: "We put up a solid resistance, in the first half especially on the counter attack was very good."

Germany have a 2018 World Cup qualifier date with minnows San Marino in Nuremberg on Saturday before the Confederations Cup begins in Russia on June 17.

Germany lead their qualifying Group C on 15 from nearest rival Northern Ireland on 10.