Iran beat Vietnam 2-0, secure AFC Asian Cup last-16 spot

With their second group stage victory, Iran are now standing at the top of the group with six points, securing their berth in the knockout stage.  

Image credit:Twitter/@afcasiancup

Iran defeated Vietnam 2-0 in their second Group D contest of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup at the Al Nahyan Stadium in the United Arab Emirates capital on Saturday.

With their second group stage victory, Iran are now standing at the top of the group with six points, securing their berth in the knockout stage, reports Efe news.

Forward Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for Iran in the 38th minute with a close-range header, sending the ball to the bottom left corner of the goal off a cross by teammate Saman Ghoddos.

After the break, Azmoun found Vietnam`s net again six minutes after the hour-mark on a left-footed shot from the center of the box off an assist by Mahdi Torabi.

With their second defeat, Vietnam hold the third and second-to-last spot in the table with no points in their pocket, on goal difference ahead of last-placed Yemen who had conceded a 0-5 defeat against Iran in their first encounter of the tournament.
 

IranAsian CupfootballVietnamUnited Arab Emirates

