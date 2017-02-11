Is it the end for Arsene Wenger? Arsenal legend Ian Wright says it's possible!

New Delhi: After three Premier leagues and six FA Cups, ranging over almost 20 years of his career at the Emirates, Arsene Wenger has finally landed himself amongst a host of angry fans who feel its once again over for the club to bring home the Premier league trophy.

Former English footballer and a Gunner under Arsene Wenger, Ian Wright feels that the Frenchman's days with Arsenal are 'coming to an end'. Wenger's contract with the North London club ends this season and he hasn't gone ahead for a renewal.

" I feel that right after this season, he might leave," Ian sighed, in an interview with BBC Radio. "If you ask me right now, what I feel...well judging by now, yes he will."

It was last in 2004 when the Gunners were crowned champions and since then something or the other have come in their way to cease their run to the top spot. In Arsenal's last five games, they have manged to win three and went down at two occasions, including the one at Stamford Bridge, where the Gunners were humiliated 3-1. Wenger's side now stands 12 points behind league toppers Chelsea.

"He feels that his team has let him down and probably they have misplaced his faith on them," Wright added.

Spurs legend Ledley King added on his views too. "Despite his great job with the north Londeners, I am currently unsure whether it is good decision for the club or not," he said talkSPORT.