ISL 2017-18: ATK were better than Kerala Blasters, asserts Teddy Sheringham

New Delhi: After playing out a goalless draw with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 season opener in Kohli on Friday, ATK chief coach Teddy Sheringham claimed that his side was better than the hosts.

It was supposed to be a classic match-up between the defending champions ATK and .last edition's losing finalists Blasters, but the encounter proved to be a frustratingly dour affair, with very few goal-scoring chances despite the presence of star players like Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Sheringham said: "A lot of effort put into the game. It was all about keeping the ball. I thought we did it slightly better than Kerala. The way we performed, I felt we were the better team," the former Manchester United player was quoted saying by goal.com on Friday.

This was the first time that ATK drew their first away match in an ISL edition, having won in the earlier three occasions.

"If it were a boxing match, we`d have won. I was satisfied with the performance, we took the game to Kerala," Sheringham added.

The Kolkata-based side had one real chance in the match but Jose Branco's terrific effort hit the Kerala goal post in the 71st minute. That was the closest to scoring in the match.

Branco cut in from the left, took it on his right and curled it only to see the ball hit the post after beating the goalkeeper.

Four minutes later, Robin Singh who had just come into the game, makes an immediate impact from the left side. He collected a pass and made his way towards the byline before drilling a low cross towards the near post but his ATK teammate Hitesh Sharma failed to connect it.

In the final minute, Berbatov had a header off a corner from the right but without much power. It deflected off one of his team-mates but ATK goalkeeper Debjit Majumder dived to his right for a good save.

(With PTI inputs)