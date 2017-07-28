ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC Twitter post hints at imminent arrival of former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov

New Delhi: Days after spending more than INR 6 crore in the Indian Super League (ISL) player draft to become the biggest buyers, newly inducted Bengaluru FC are in talks to sign former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs’ striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Reports claimed that the Bulgarian legend had expressed his desire to play in the burgeoning league. Then, on Friday, the Bengaluru-based club shared a gif on their Twitter account with a Bulgaria flag, claiming 'He's Blue'. The post also carried a caption, which read "We've got more good news coming your way!"

It's also reported that two other ISL outfits, Delhi Dynamos and Atletico de Kolkata are also interested in signing the striker.

After spending more than a decade in England, turning up for Spurs, United and Fulham, the 36-year-old moved to French in 2015, where he spent a season with AS Monaco. But the Ligue 1 champions released him on 10 June, 2016.

Bengaluru FC brought back five of their former stars — Lalthuammawia Ralte, Harmanjot Khabra, Lenny Rodrigues, Alwyn George and Calvin Abhishek — besides acquiring the services of experienced players like Boithang Haokip and defenders Rahul Bheke and Zohmingliana Ralte in last Sunday's player draft.

If a player of Berbatov stature joins the Sunil Chhetri-led outfit, then the former I-League champions will be a side to beat this season.