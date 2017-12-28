ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC to consolidate top spot

Jamshedpur: Chennaiyin FC consolidated their position at the top of the points table with a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter here on Thursday.

Jeje Lalpekhlua (41st minute) struck the only goal of the match from the penalty spot shortly before half-time to help the visitors walk away with the full three points.

Chennaiyin now have 16 points from eight matches, four points ahead of second-placed FC Goa.

Jamshedpur continue to be at the sixth spot in the 10-team table with nine points from seven matches.