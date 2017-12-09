ISL 2017-18: FC Goa hammer Kerala Blasters 5-2

Margao: Ferran Corominas scored a fine hat-trick as FC Goa hammered Kerala Blasters 5-2 in a high-scoring enthralling match of the Indian Super League (ISL) here today.

Goa dominated the match, especially the second half, and scored through a brace from Manuel Lanzarote Bruno (9th and 18th minute) and Ferran Corominas Telechea (47th, 51st and 54th) at the Nehru Stadium.

Kerala Blasters reduced the margin through Mark Sifneos (7th) and Jackichand Singh (30th).

With today's win, FC Goa took their tally to nine points from four matches, the same as Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, and are placed second behind leader Bengaluru FC on account of inferior goal difference.

While Kerala Blasters suffered their first defeat, they remained on 8th position with three points from four matches.

With C K Vineeth not playing because of suspension that he received in the last match, Kerala Blasters received another setback after Ian Humes was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

But the visitors got their act together and surprised the home team with an early goal with goalkeeper Laximan Kattimani fumbling after getting to the ball in the eighth minute.

Jackichand, who was the livewire on the right, sent a cross into the box for Mark Sifneos who controlled the ball and essayed a shot that the keeper let go of.

FC Goa retaliated and restored parity two minutes latter. Eduardo Bedia worked his way and laid a pass to Narayan Das who, from the left, sent a cross into the box for Manuel Lanzarote Bruno to volley home.

FC Goa controlled the proceedings thereafter with Edu Bedia orchestrating the moves by combining with Manuel Lanzarote Bruno, Brandan Fernandes and Corominas Telechea. They took the lead again in the 18th minute.

Kerala Blasters keeper Rachubka made an error as he kicked the ball straight to Corominas, who passed it to Manuel lanzarote, who than got the better of the rival defenders and placed the ball between defender Ahmed Jahouh and Mohammed Aliand and into the far corner of the net.

Kerala Blasters again restored parity in the 30th minute through a set piece move.

Jackichand Singh played a one-two with Milan and split the rival defence. The former, after receiving the ball, dogged past couple of rival defenders and placed the ball past an onrushing Kattimani to make it 2-2 heading into the half time.

FC Goa came with renewed ideas and took the lead two minutes after the break. It was a poor goalkick by keeper Racheubko who saw the ball land at the feet of Johouh who played a through pass to Ferran Corominas Telechea.

Four minutes latter, Corminas again scored when he received the ball from a Brandan Fernandes cross from the right as he sliced the ball in between two rival defenders to find the far corner of the net.